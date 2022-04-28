The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Pedestrian struck on A505 Beech Hill between Luton and Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:34 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 9:40 AM April 28, 2022
A "serious road traffic collision" took place on the A505 Beech Hill road. - Credit: Google Maps

A serious crash has forced police to shut the A505 Beech Hill road between Hitchin and Luton.

During the incident, a black Kia Sorento estate had hit a pedestrian.

The duel carriageway has now been shut in both directions.

The police have asked motorists to avoid the area, using alternative routes wherever possible.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The A505 Beech Hill between Luton and Hitchin has been closed while emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision.

"Police were called just after 2.20am on Thursday 28 April to reports that a black Kia Sorento estate car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

"Please avoid the area."

