Live

A "serious road traffic collision" took place on the A505 Beech Hill road. - Credit: Google Maps

A serious crash has forced police to shut the A505 Beech Hill road between Hitchin and Luton.

During the incident, a black Kia Sorento estate had hit a pedestrian.

The duel carriageway has now been shut in both directions.

The police have asked motorists to avoid the area, using alternative routes wherever possible.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The A505 Beech Hill between Luton and Hitchin has been closed while emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision.

"Police were called just after 2.20am on Thursday 28 April to reports that a black Kia Sorento estate car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

"Please avoid the area."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk