Thameslink set for train timetable shake-up in September
- Credit: Doug Peters
Train times are changing on the Thameslink network in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
From Sunday, September 4, fewer trains will run between Letchworth and Cambridge, via Royston, during quiet parts of the day.
In the evenings, "stopping" trains between Brighton and Cambridge will make additional calls at Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North and Knebworth.
A Govia Thameslink Railway spokesperson said: "GTR is making a small set of timetable changes from Sunday, September 4.
"These include minor changes to one Thameslink route, the all-stations ('stopping') service between Cambridge and King's Cross, at times when demand is lowest.
"There are no changes at busy times, or to fast or semi-fast services on the route.
"Although the changes are small, it's important that passengers who use the route check their new timetable from September 4 before they travel, particularly for the section between Letchworth and Cambridge."
The spokesperson added that the journey planners on the National Rail and Thameslink websites have been updated: https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/
On weekdays, there are set to be two "stopping" trains between London and Letchworth Garden City stations.
One of these trains will continue to Cambridge, stopping at Baldock, Ashwell and Morden, Royston, Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton.
Combined with Great Northern trains, this means a change from four trains per hour to three at Baldock and Royston, from three to two per hour at Ashwell and Morden, and from two to one per hour at Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton.
On all days of the week, one "stopping" train per hour will run between King’s Cross and Cambridge after 8pm.
After 8.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays, trains between Brighton and Cambridge (via St Pancras) will call additionally at Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North and Knebworth to maintain at least two trains per hour at those stations.
The Saturday timetable will change, with two stopping Thameslink trains per hour between King’s Cross and Letchworth Garden City. One train per hour will continue to or come from Cambridge.
There are no planned changes to the Great Northern timetable.