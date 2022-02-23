The A602/A119 roundabout at Watton-at-Stone, with routes to Stevenage, Hertford and Ware, will close for two weekends running - Credit: Google Earth

A busy Hertfordshire roundabout will be shut for two weekends running.

The A602/A119 roundabout, which links Stevenage to Hertford and Ware, will be completely closed from 6.30am on Saturday, February 26 until 5am on Monday, February 28.

Roadworks will also force the roundabout to close between Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7.

#A602 / #A119 roundabout will be closed at #WattonAtStone this weekend from 6.30am on 26 February until 5am on 28 February 2022. #MillLane and #FrogmoreHill will also be closed with no access from the #A602. Please follow the diversions and allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/AwhvEcD6Vv — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) February 22, 2022

The closures at Watton-at-Stone are part of Hertfordshire County Council's project to "improve" the A602 between Stevenage and the A10 at Ware.

HCC said that the A119 junction will feature a larger roundabout with two-lane entry on each arm, and a segregated left-hand turn from Stevenage towards Ware.

In a statement, the council wrote: "The A602 is a very busy road, but there are problems in places.

"Vehicles turning right are blocking traffic behind, causing delays.

"Tight bends and poor visibility make the road less safe than it could be.

"There are often long queues at junctions."

The works are expected to be completed in spring 2022.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.