Published: 7:25 PM February 17, 2021

Police are at the scene of a crash in Pilgrims Way in Stevenage this evening. - Credit: Archant

A residential road in Stevenage is closed after a crash this evening.

The incident happened in Pilgrims Way at around 7pm, in the St Nicholas area.

Police have closed the road near the turning for Coventry Close to just before Canterbury Way.

The Comet is awaiting further details.