Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:51 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 4:05 PM September 3, 2021
Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Lines between Hitchin and St Neots remain closed - Credit: Archant

A person has sadly been hit by a train between Hitchin and St Neots.

Lines between the stations remain shut after the incident, which was reported at around 2pm this afternoon (September 3).

This comes after another person was struck by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace this morning.

Services to routes passing through Hitchin up to St Neots are set to resume by 5pm today, with travellers advised to delay travel if possible. Delays of up to an hour are to be expected.

There is currently no rail replacement service available at this time.

If you've been affected by what has happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

