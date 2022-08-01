The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Pedestrian in her 70s in hospital after village crash involving HGV

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:32 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM August 1, 2022
A pedestrian in her 70s has been seriously injured after a crash near the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire border which involved an HGV.

Police in Bedfordshire said a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash in Streatley, near Barton-le-Clay on Thursday, July 28.

The incident took place at around 9.10am near the junction between Sundon Road and Sharpenhoe Road in the village.

A police spokesperson said the woman was in a "serious but stable" condition after the incident.

Sergeant Steve Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you live or work around the area and have any dashcam footage of the incident or leading up to the incident, please get in touch."

The force spokesperson said reports can be filed online (https://www.beds.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Snake.

