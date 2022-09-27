Thameslink and Great Northern trains will be disrupted by strike action on Saturday, October 1 and in the morning of Sunday, October 2 - Credit: Peter Alvey

Great Northern and Thameslink have unveiled their strike timetables ahead of a major railway staff walkout.

Govia Thameslink Railway is urging passengers to "only travel if necessary" on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 due to industrial action.

Members of four trade unions - Aslef, the RMT, the TSSA and Unite - are set to leave their workplaces on October 1 in a dispute over pay and job security amid inflation which sits around the 10 per cent mark.

RMT and Unite the union members are set to strike again on October 8.

Four trade unions - Aslef, the RMT, the TSSA and Unite the union - have organised strike action for Saturday, October 1 - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Govia Thameslink Railway - which runs the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink brands - is only affected by the RMT strike, but this strike and the one organised by Unite the union is set to affect Network Rail, which controls signals and track throughout the country.

Angie Doll, the company's chief operating officer, said: "It is with much regret that we have to advise our passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary on Saturdays October 1 and 8.

"Strike action means train services across the country will be significantly limited, with many routes not running at all.

"Services will start much later in the morning.

"We expect our first trains to be very busy, so, if you can, please travel later in the day.

"Trains will also finish as early as 4.30pm, so plan ahead if you absolutely have to travel on these days."

The company behind Southern, Great Northern and Thameslink is urging passengers to avoid rail travel unless essential - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said he wants trade union members to get a "square deal" for themselves and their families.

He said: "Transport workers are joining a wave of strike action on October 1, sending a clear message to the government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions at a time when big business profits are at an all-time high.

"The Summer of Solidarity we have seen will continue into the autumn and winter if employers and the government continue to refuse workers reasonable demands."

October 1 and October 2 are set to be busy days in London, with the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on the Saturday when Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur from 3pm.

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 1 - Credit: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

Spurs fans are set to head to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 1 for the north London derby - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Also in London football, Crystal Palace take on Chelsea, Fulham take on Newcastle and West Ham take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 1. Millwall are set to travel to Blackburn and Queen's Park Rangers to Bristol on the same day.

Teams based elsewhere on the Thameslink network are set to play on Saturday - including Brighton away against Liverpool, Peterborough United away against MK Dons, Cambridge United at home against Derby County, Gillingham at home against Sutton United and Stevenage away against Crawley Town.

Cambridge United are playing at the Abbey Stadium, Cambridge, on Saturday, October 1 (File picture) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Stevenage play Crawley Town on Saturday, October 1 - Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

London Marathon runners are being urged to check their travel, as many first trains on the Thameslink and Great Northern network will not arrive in London before 9am - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 2, when trains are due to start later due to strike action the previous day - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The London Marathon is set to take place on October 2 - when trains may start later due to strikes the previous day.

Full details are on the National Rail website: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

Thameslink will not run trains through Farringdon in London on Saturday, October 1 - Credit: Will Durrant

Here is a full list of Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink routes which are affected in the East of England:

Hemel Hempstead, Watford and Clapham Junction:

Southern: No service.

Bedford, Luton, St Albans and St Pancras:

Thameslink trains between Bedford, Luton (pictured), St Albans and London St Pancras will run to a limited timetable on October 1 - Credit: Will Durrant

Thameslink: Trains will run to a limited timetable. Drivers will not set off before 7.30am with last trains between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 1. Sunday's trains will not begin until 7.30am and many will not arrive in London before 9am. No service south of London St Pancras, through Farringdon.

Peterborough, Stevenage, King's Cross and Moorgate:

Trains through Stevenage will run to a limited timetable, but there will be no service between Hertfordshire, north London and London Moorgate - Credit: Will Durrant

Thameslink: Trains will run to a limited timetable. Drivers will not set off before 7.30am with last trains between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 1. Sunday's trains will not begin until 7.30 and many will not arrive in London before 9am. No service to London St Pancras or through central London.

Great Northern: Trains will run to a limited timetable into London King's Cross - including trains via Hertford North. Drivers will not set off before 7.30am with last trains between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 1. Sunday's trains will not begin until 7.30 and many will not arrive in London before 9am. No service into London Moorgate via Highbury and Islington.

King's Lynn, Cambridge, Royston and King's Cross:

Ely station in Cambridgeshire empty during a strike in June - Credit: Terry Harris

Thameslink: Trains will run to a limited timetable. Drivers will not set off before 7.30am with last trains between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 1. Sunday's trains will not begin until 7.30 and many will not arrive in London before 9am. No service to London St Pancras or through central London.

Great Northern: Trains will run to a limited timetable between London King's Cross, Cambridge and Ely. Drivers will not set off before 7.30am with last trains between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 1. Sunday's trains will not begin until 7.30 and many will not arrive in London before 9am. No service between Ely and King's Lynn, through Littleport and Downham Market.