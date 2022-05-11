The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Live updates as crash shuts North Road near Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 7:37 AM May 11, 2022
North Road near Lister Hospital is closed this morning (May 11) in Stevenage.

North Road near Lister Hospital is closed this morning (May 11) in Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a road near Lister Hospital in Stevenage this morning following a serious crash. 

Officers announced the closure shortly after 5am this morning (May 11). 

It is thought the road will “remain closed for some time”.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “North Road in Stevenage near to the Lister Hospital is closed this morning due to a serious collision.  

“Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it may remain closed for some time.” 

