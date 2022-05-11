Live

North Road near Lister Hospital is closed this morning (May 11) in Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a road near Lister Hospital in Stevenage this morning following a serious crash.

Officers announced the closure shortly after 5am this morning (May 11).

It is thought the road will “remain closed for some time”.

Drivers are being asked to avoid North Road in #Stevenage this morning due to a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/VAJgwqImkC — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) May 11, 2022

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “North Road in Stevenage near to the Lister Hospital is closed this morning due to a serious collision.

“Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it may remain closed for some time.”

