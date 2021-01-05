Published: 12:50 PM January 5, 2021

Volunteers of the North Herts & Stevenage Community Transport service have been hard at work getting people to their vaccination appointments. - Credit: North Herts & Stevenage Community Transport service

A community transport service has got around 50 people to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments , thanks to the help of volunteers.

North Herts & Stevenage Community Transport service, based in Letchworth, is taking bookings to help get those who are elderly and less-mobile to their appointments.

The service runs as part of the Council for Volunteering Services' North Herts and Stevenage charity.

During last year's lockdown, the North Herts & Stevenage CVS also started picking up and dropping off prescriptions to those who were shielding or unable to get out.

Community transport manager Jon Brown told the Comet: "As a charity we're are trying to carry on providing our services which have been so vital.

"We are here to help with taking people to their vaccines. Our volunteer drivers prioritise health and medical appointments, but in the past we've been here to help people get to various clubs and groups, so ensure they are socialising."

Charities have been hit hard by the pandemic, as many rely on fundraising and donations to carry out their work.

Jon said the budget for the CVS is usually very tight, and 2020 was no exception.

"We usually average around 6,000 bookings a year, and we had about half of that in 2020 and have about 70 volunteer drivers, but lost quite a few during the pandemic.," Jon continued.

"People who are really stuck - that's when we can step in and help. We're lucky to have the number of drivers with us because of the pandemic.

"We want to grow as a service and achieve more, help more people. We're an ambitious service and want to do more for the local community.

"Last year our volunteers went over and above to continue to help, bringing prescriptions to people's door completely free of charge.

"There's a lot of people who don't know about the service, who are struggling."

The community transport service mainly drives the elderly and vulnerable to medical appointments, and charges just 45p per mile, as volunteers use their own cars to pick people up to take them to their appointments and home again.

If you require the North Herts and Stevenage Community Transport service, call 01462 689402 between 9am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.