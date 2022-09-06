North Herts District Council has responded to calls to change the name Carters Lane to its former title - Wibbly Wobbly Lane - Credit: Google Earth

Wibbly Wobbly Lane's name may need to be reinstated by residents who live at addresses on the road, a council has said.

North Hertfordshire District Council has responded to a Change.org petition to alter the name Carters Lane near Hitchin and Offley to its former title (Wibbly Wobbly Lane).

The petition to rename the road - which sits between the A505 and B665 Pirton Road - has since been signed more than 375 times since its creation on Monday, August 29.

A North Herts District Council spokesperson said: "In general, only those residents residing in the road itself can request a name change for their road to be considered, as they will need to change their address as if they had moved house, such as with their bank, insurance companies, friends and family etc.

"There is a fee (currently £704) to cover the council’s costs and a consultation with other agencies forms part of the process."

The Change.org petition is addressed to "whoever has the power" to change the road name - which is the district council.

It reads: "Who decided it was a good idea to rename Wibbly Wobbly Lane in the first place?

"I bet they're fun at parties.

"I propose to whoever has the power to do so that we rename Carters Lane, between the A505 and Pirton Road, Wibbly Wobbly Lane effective immediately - as it once was, as it should be.

"Long live Wibbly Wobbly Lane."