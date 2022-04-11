The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire
Published: 5:28 PM April 11, 2022
- Credit: BCH Roads Policing Unit/Twitter
The Mystery Machine has been pulled over on a motorway in Hertfordshire.
A picture, published by police, shows the Scooby Doo-themed van on the hard shoulder of a motorway.
A police officer confronted the driver about whether the vehicle had passed its MOT test.
A Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit statement reads: "The Mystery Machine was seen touring Herts today by our officers.
"It was also a mystery as to where the MOT was.
"The driver unfortunately didn't know either.
"Reported for offence."