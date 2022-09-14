Hundreds of thousands of mourners are in London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Throughout the capital, landmarks are closed - including Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London - during the official mourning period following the Queen's death on September 8, 2022.

The Tower of London is closed. The Tower has played host to some of the official ceremonies to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: James Manning/PA

The London Eye, Madame Tussauds, the British Museum and the Natural History Museum - among other attractions - will shut on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Travellers on business may also have changed their plans to work around the bank holiday which has been declared for the late monarch's funeral.

To ease the process of altering travel arrangements, National Rail has introduced fee-free refunds for some ticket holders.

Queen Elizabeth II boarding a Great Northern train at King's Lynn in Norfolk, 2019 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A National Rail statement reads: "We have put in place changes that will ensure customers will not lose money if they change their plans or decide not to travel because of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"These changes will also help increase capacity on trains, which we expect to be very busy at this time with many people travelling to formal events, especially in London."

Anytime ticket holders

National Rail has waived the fee for refunds - which can reach up to £10 - for tickets for some journeys during the national mourning period (File picture) - Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

Customers with anytime tickets who planned to travel between September 8 and the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - September 19 - can obtain a fee-free refund, but only if they bought their ticket before the Queen's death was announced on September 8.

This applies if the ticket was purchased through any National Rail train operator and The Trainline.

To claim a refund, customers should contact their point of purchase.

Off-peak and super off-peak ticket holders

Customers with off-peak and super off-peak tickets who planned to travel between September 8 and the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - September 19 - can obtain a fee-free refund, but only if they bought their ticket before the Queen's death was announced on September 8.

This applies if the ticket was purchased through any National Rail train operator and The Trainline.

To claim a refund, customers should contact their point of purchase.

Off-peak and super off-peak ticket holders may use their tickets anytime on the bank holiday Monday, September 19, but restrictions apply at other times.

Advance ticket holders

Customers with advance tickets can swap their ticket for a voucher or another ticket. They must swap the ticket by 6pm on the evening before they plan to travel.

This arrangement is in line with normal advance ticket conditions.

Season ticket holders

Thameslink, which runs trains through central London, has confirmed normal refund rules apply for season ticket holders - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Some rail firms have confirmed there are no special refund arrangements for season ticket holders.

The firm behind Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern said: "For all other tickets normal refund rules apply."

A statement by South Western Railway, which runs trains to Windsor and Eton Riverside, reads: "There are no special arrangements being put in place for season ticket holders."

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said: "Our normal refund rules will apply for season tickets during this period."

