Police on scene after motorist and cyclist collide in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:51 PM March 28, 2022
Police were called to reports of a collision in The Paddocks, Shephall, Stevenage.

Police were called to reports of a collision in The Paddocks, Shephall, Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident in Stevenage after a motorist and a cyclist collided in Shephall this afternoon.

Police and the ambulance service were called to The Paddocks this afternoon (March 28) following the incident which is still ongoing.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 4.04pm today to reports of a collision in The Paddocks, Shephall, involving a motorist and a cyclist.  

“The ambulance service were also called. Officers are currently at the scene.” 

An eye-witness said on social media: “Avoid the area by the Kia Garage in Shephall. 

“There's a person on the floor being covered in a blanket. Don't know any more.  

“Traffic is slow, but also avoid if on foot, particularly with children, who may be distressed.” 

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.  

