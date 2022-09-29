Motorcyclist 'breaks leg and knee' in Stevenage crash

A crash in Stevenage has left a motorcyclist with serious injuries, and a friend of the victim says he could be in recovery for three months (File picture) - Credit: Archant

A man has reportedly suffered a broken leg, broken knee and dislocated thumb during a crash in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 11.20am on Sunday, September 25, on a roundabout along Six Hills Way.

Teams from Herts police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A friend of the motorcyclist told The Comet he believes that "someone cut in front of him" at the roundabout, forcing the individual to swerve and eventually leave his bike.

The friend also said the motorcyclist's injuries could take up to three months to recover from.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 11.20am on Sunday, September 25, following a road traffic collision in Six Hills Way, Stevenage.

"It was reported that a man had come off his motorbike while navigating a roundabout.

"Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service and the man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

"The road was clear by around 1pm."

Anybody with information regarding the crash can make reports to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference HC/25092022/0259.