The collision took place on the minor road between the A507 at Cumberlow Green and Cromer Heath - Credit: Google Earth

An investigation has been launched into a fatal motorcycle collision in rural Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said that a motorcyclist came off a blue Yamaha XJR in the Cromer area, near Stevenage at around 5pm on Sunday, February 27.

The rider, a man in his 60s, was treated by East of England Ambulance Service paramedics but died at the scene.

Officers think that the incident was a single-vehicle collision, which took place on a minor road leading from the A507 at Cumberlow Green to Cromer Heath, towards Walkern.

Sergeant Mark Casey, of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Casey said: "Firstly our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died following this collision.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident which is believed to be a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

"As part of enquiries, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, has dash cam footage from the area at the time or has any information about it to come forward.

"This took place on a rural road and any information could prove to be of significance."

Anybody with information can contact Sergeant Casey by email: mark.casey@herts.police.uk

They can also report any information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phoning 101 quoting Op Thebe and incident 533 of February 27.