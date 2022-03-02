The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist aged in his 60s killed in crash near A507 and Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:30 PM March 2, 2022
A Google Street View of the road between the A507 at Cumberlow Green and Cromer Heath

The collision took place on the minor road between the A507 at Cumberlow Green and Cromer Heath - Credit: Google Earth

An investigation has been launched into a fatal motorcycle collision in rural Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said that a motorcyclist came off a blue Yamaha XJR in the Cromer area, near Stevenage at around 5pm on Sunday, February 27.

The rider, a man in his 60s, was treated by East of England Ambulance Service paramedics but died at the scene.

Officers think that the incident was a single-vehicle collision, which took place on a minor road leading from the A507 at Cumberlow Green to Cromer Heath, towards Walkern.

Sergeant Mark Casey, of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Casey said: "Firstly our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died following this collision. 

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident which is believed to be a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

Most Read

  1. 1 B197 High Street reopens near North Road after crash in Stevenage
  2. 2 Police officer sacked over sex toy photos
  3. 3 Do you know about these deserted Hertfordshire villages?
  1. 4 Distraction thieves target shopper at Letchworth Garden City Morrisons
  2. 5 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
  3. 6 Our communities rally to support Ukrainians in desperate need
  4. 7 Suspended sentence for footy fan who racially abused Rio Ferdinand
  5. 8 Pictures show HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter land in Hitchin
  6. 9 Man, 37, charged after sex attack on woman in Hertfordshire high street
  7. 10 Motorcyclist aged in his 60s killed in crash near A507 and Stevenage

"As part of enquiries, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, has dash cam footage from the area at the time or has any information about it to come forward.  

"This took place on a rural road and any information could prove to be of significance."

Anybody with information can contact Sergeant Casey by email: mark.casey@herts.police.uk

They can also report any information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phoning 101 quoting Op Thebe and incident 533 of February 27.

Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

A body has been found in woodland at Graveley near Stevenage. 

Herts Live News

Body found in Hertfordshire village woodland near Stevenage and Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Tthe Kite at The Red Hart. Picture: Tom Weller

7 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School yesterday.

Herts Live News

Firefighters tackle boiler blaze at Letchmore Infants and Nursery School

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Image of the convicted Matthew Clayden, who will serve 2 and a half years in prison.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Hertfordshire man, 32, jailed after rape in Aylesbury Buckinghamshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon