Wholesale prices for fuel are falling, but retail prices remain high - Credit: PA/Joe Giddens

Petrol prices are rallying throughout the UK.

Motorists throughout the country are facing petrol prices in excess of 160.9 pence per litre.

In Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties, Unleaded prices have been spotted in excess of 170.9 pence per litre, with one forecourt had pricing its diesel at 196.9p in Cambridgeshire.

Fuel prices at Birchanger Green Services on the M11 near Bishop's Stortford - Credit: Will Durrant

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams has said that fuel price rises are expected to slow or stop over the coming few days.

But for now, motorists must expect to pay high prices to fill up their tanks this weekend.

The PetrolPrice app is one way to check the price of petrol at forecourts in Hertfordshire's towns and cities.

Here are some of the most expensive prices reported on the app over the past 48 hours.

Stevenage:

Unleaded:

BP Gunnells Wood Road, Stevenage - 166.9p

Esso Nightingale Service Station, Hitchin - 165.9p

Sainsbury's Coreys Mill - 158.9p

Sainsbury's Stevenage - 158.9p

ASDA Stevenage Automat - 156.7p

Diesel:

Esso Nightingale Service Station, Hitchin - 179.9p

BP Gunnells Wood Road, Stevenage - 176.9p

BP Oakfield, Stevenage Road, Hitchin - 170.9p

Sainsbury's Coreys Mill - 166.0p

ASDA Stevenage Automat - 162.7p

Unleaded priced at 178.9 pence per litre - and diesel at 199.9 - at a garage in the East of England - Credit: PA/Joe Giddens

St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead:

Unleaded:

Shell Kings Langley - 165.9p

Shell Watford Road, St Albans - 165.9p

Shell Dacorum Service Station, Hemel Hempstead - 164.9p

Sainsbury's St Albans - 164.9p

BP Watling Street, St Albans - 163.9p

Diesel:

Shell Dacorum Service Station, Hemel Hempstead - 184.9p

Shell Beech Road, St Albans - 175.9p

Sainsbury's St Albans - 172.9p

Texaco Forest Hemel, London Road, Hemel Hempstead - 175.9p

BP Watling Street, St Albans - 168.9p

A BP garage in the East of England on Thursday, March 10 - Credit: PA/Nick T Ansell

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield:

Unleaded:

Shell Hatfield Road, Smallford - 163.9p

Gulf Bishops Rise, Hatfield - 161.9p

BP Nodeway, Welwyn Garden City - 157.9p

Esso, Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City - 157.9p

ASDA Hatfield Automat - 156.7p

Diesel:

Gulf Bishops Rise, Hatfield - 169.9p

Esso, Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City - 165.9p

BP Nodeway, Welwyn Garden City - 164.9

ASDA Hatfield Automat - 164.7p

Tesco Hatfield Extra - 159.9p

When will the price of fuel come down?

A number of factors could lead a retailer to discount their fuel prices.

World events, such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, can impact the price of fuel if oil suppliers fear that their reliable supply of oil will be disrupted.

The RAC's Simon Williams said: "Diesel has now topped the landmark average price of £1.70 a litre.

"It rose nearly 3p a litre on Thursday which means it has gone up by 13p in a week.

"Petrol is now above £1.61 for the first time ever having increased by 8p a litre in a week.

"Drivers will be wondering whether these record rises are ever going to stop.

Market forces play the dominant role in what consumers play for fuel.

Mr Williams said that fears of a fuel shortage are now decreasing.

Mr Williams said: "While prices may well continue to go up in the coming days, oil and wholesale fuel prices dropped for the second day in a row yesterday which should hopefully slow, or even halt, the cycle of escalating pump prices in the next week or so as retailers buy new stock at lower prices.

"There is, however, a concern they will be reluctant to lower their prices for fear of catching a cold if wholesale costs were to jump back up again.

"The oil price drop was caused by traders becoming less concerned about supply disruption.

"The barrel price fell almost $9 on Thursday from $129.41 to $120.99, having already come down from nearly $138 on Tuesday."

Simon Williams from the RAC: "Oil and wholesale fuel prices dropped for the second day in a row yesterday which should hopefully slow, or even halt, the cycle of escalating pump prices." - Credit: PA

Does the UK rely on Russian oil?

The government has insisted that the UK will be able to move away from importing Russian oil.

Just eight percent of the UK's oil imports come from Russia, and this will be phased out over the coming year.

A government spokesperson said: "In a competitive global market for oil and petroleum products, demand can be met by alternative suppliers.

"We will work closely with international partners to ensure alternative supplies of fuel products."

They added: "The UK benefits from significant domestic production of oil and gas.

"More than two-thirds of our road fuel comes from domestic production."