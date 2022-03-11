Fuel prices rally: Where is the most expensive fuel in Hertfordshire?
- Credit: PA/Joe Giddens
Petrol prices are rallying throughout the UK.
Motorists throughout the country are facing petrol prices in excess of 160.9 pence per litre.
In Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties, Unleaded prices have been spotted in excess of 170.9 pence per litre, with one forecourt had pricing its diesel at 196.9p in Cambridgeshire.
RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams has said that fuel price rises are expected to slow or stop over the coming few days.
But for now, motorists must expect to pay high prices to fill up their tanks this weekend.
The PetrolPrice app is one way to check the price of petrol at forecourts in Hertfordshire's towns and cities.
Here are some of the most expensive prices reported on the app over the past 48 hours.
Stevenage:
Most Read
- 1 Hertfordshire teaching assistant jailed after sex with 14-year-old pupil
- 2 London man, 24, wanted for string of offences ‘has links to Stevenage’
- 3 Coroner's concerns over death at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 4 7 of the best roast dinners in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 5 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 6 Chef in prestigious Roux Scholarship regional final hoping to ‘win it for Hertfordshire’
- 7 Meet your Hitchin Highbury by-election candidates
- 8 Body found in Hertfordshire village woodland near Stevenage and Hitchin
- 9 Diesel price hits 176p in St Albans with further increases 'inevitable'
- 10 Seven adorable animals looking for a new home in Hertfordshire
Unleaded:
- BP Gunnells Wood Road, Stevenage - 166.9p
- Esso Nightingale Service Station, Hitchin - 165.9p
- Sainsbury's Coreys Mill - 158.9p
- Sainsbury's Stevenage - 158.9p
- ASDA Stevenage Automat - 156.7p
Diesel:
- Esso Nightingale Service Station, Hitchin - 179.9p
- BP Gunnells Wood Road, Stevenage - 176.9p
- BP Oakfield, Stevenage Road, Hitchin - 170.9p
- Sainsbury's Coreys Mill - 166.0p
- ASDA Stevenage Automat - 162.7p
St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead:
Unleaded:
- Shell Kings Langley - 165.9p
- Shell Watford Road, St Albans - 165.9p
- Shell Dacorum Service Station, Hemel Hempstead - 164.9p
- Sainsbury's St Albans - 164.9p
- BP Watling Street, St Albans - 163.9p
Diesel:
- Shell Dacorum Service Station, Hemel Hempstead - 184.9p
- Shell Beech Road, St Albans - 175.9p
- Sainsbury's St Albans - 172.9p
- Texaco Forest Hemel, London Road, Hemel Hempstead - 175.9p
- BP Watling Street, St Albans - 168.9p
Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield:
Unleaded:
- Shell Hatfield Road, Smallford - 163.9p
- Gulf Bishops Rise, Hatfield - 161.9p
- BP Nodeway, Welwyn Garden City - 157.9p
- Esso, Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City - 157.9p
- ASDA Hatfield Automat - 156.7p
Diesel:
- Gulf Bishops Rise, Hatfield - 169.9p
- Esso, Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City - 165.9p
- BP Nodeway, Welwyn Garden City - 164.9
- ASDA Hatfield Automat - 164.7p
- Tesco Hatfield Extra - 159.9p
When will the price of fuel come down?
A number of factors could lead a retailer to discount their fuel prices.
World events, such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, can impact the price of fuel if oil suppliers fear that their reliable supply of oil will be disrupted.
The RAC's Simon Williams said: "Diesel has now topped the landmark average price of £1.70 a litre.
"It rose nearly 3p a litre on Thursday which means it has gone up by 13p in a week.
"Petrol is now above £1.61 for the first time ever having increased by 8p a litre in a week.
"Drivers will be wondering whether these record rises are ever going to stop.
Market forces play the dominant role in what consumers play for fuel.
Mr Williams said that fears of a fuel shortage are now decreasing.
Mr Williams said: "While prices may well continue to go up in the coming days, oil and wholesale fuel prices dropped for the second day in a row yesterday which should hopefully slow, or even halt, the cycle of escalating pump prices in the next week or so as retailers buy new stock at lower prices.
"There is, however, a concern they will be reluctant to lower their prices for fear of catching a cold if wholesale costs were to jump back up again.
"The oil price drop was caused by traders becoming less concerned about supply disruption.
"The barrel price fell almost $9 on Thursday from $129.41 to $120.99, having already come down from nearly $138 on Tuesday."
Does the UK rely on Russian oil?
The government has insisted that the UK will be able to move away from importing Russian oil.
Just eight percent of the UK's oil imports come from Russia, and this will be phased out over the coming year.
A government spokesperson said: "In a competitive global market for oil and petroleum products, demand can be met by alternative suppliers.
"We will work closely with international partners to ensure alternative supplies of fuel products."
They added: "The UK benefits from significant domestic production of oil and gas.
"More than two-thirds of our road fuel comes from domestic production."