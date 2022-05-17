Updated

Police have closed Milestone Road in Hitchin this afternoon (May 17). - Credit: Twitter/@HertsPolice

A driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after becoming trapped in their vehicle in a serious crash in Hitchin.

The motorist was rescued by firefighters from their Ford Mondeo following the crash in Milestone Road shortly after 3pm this afternoon (May 17).

The car had collided with a stationary vehicle.

Police were forced to close the road while recovery took place.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 3.14pm today (Tuesday, May 17) to reports of a collision in Milestone Road.

“One vehicle was involved – a black Ford Mondeo which had collided with a stationary vehicle.

“The fire and rescue service also attended due to the driver, a male, being reported trapped.

“The ambulance service were called too and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers remain at the scene and road closures are in place.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

