The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Driver hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:35 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 4:54 PM May 17, 2022
Police have closed Milestone Road in Hitchin this afternoon (May 17).

Police have closed Milestone Road in Hitchin this afternoon (May 17). - Credit: Twitter/@HertsPolice

A driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after becoming trapped in their vehicle in a serious crash in Hitchin.  

The motorist was rescued by firefighters from their Ford Mondeo following the crash in Milestone Road shortly after 3pm this afternoon (May 17). 

The car had collided with a stationary vehicle. 

Police were forced to close the road while recovery took place. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 3.14pm today (Tuesday, May 17) to reports of a collision in Milestone Road.  

“One vehicle was involved – a black Ford Mondeo which had collided with a stationary vehicle. 

“The fire and rescue service also attended due to the driver, a male, being reported trapped. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place
  2. 2 Former pub owner admits to food hygiene offences
  3. 3 Stevenage woman arrested following 'dangerous driving and assault'
  1. 4 Man in his 80s seriously injured after Honda crash in Stevenage
  2. 5 Plans to demolish riding stables to make way for housing
  3. 6 Parents' anger as possible school redundancies loom amid academy transition
  4. 7 Driver hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following crash in Hitchin
  5. 8 Vauxhall flips onto roof in crash with Mercedes in Letchworth
  6. 9 Stalking Protection Order issued to Herts man after obsessive behaviour towards ex
  7. 10 Severe disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink trains to London

“The ambulance service were called too and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

“Officers remain at the scene and road closures are in place.  

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.” 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Images show how the new multi-storey car park may look from Lytton Way

Stevenage Regeneration

Year-long closure for car park as work for new multi-storey set to begin

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police signage

Missing People | Updated

Missing 25-year-old last seen in Coreys Mill Lane found in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A generic view of police tape at a crime scene in Manchester.

Herts Live News | Updated

Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage former bus station

Stevenage Regeneration

Application submitted for events space on former bus station

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon