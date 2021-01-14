Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

Published: 9:13 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM January 14, 2021

Parts of Martins Way, in Stevenage have been shut in both directions this morning. - Credit: Archant

Parts of a major road in Stevenage are shut this morning due to flooding overnight.

A stretch of Martins Way has been shut in both directions this morning, from Hitchin Road to Canterbury Way.

INCIDENT: Martins Way, #Stevenage - ROAD CLOSED in both directions from Hitchin Rd to Canterbury Way due to FLOODING. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/FtrUzvWBx8 — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 14, 2021

Large queues have been building on the road as a result all morning.

Herts County Council's highways division is advising motorists to find alternative routes.