Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:13 AM January 14, 2021    Updated: 9:14 AM January 14, 2021
The A505 westbound carriageway is currently closed between Baldock and Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Parts of Martins Way, in Stevenage have been shut in both directions this morning. - Credit: Archant

Parts of a major road in Stevenage are shut this morning due to flooding overnight.

A stretch of Martins Way has been shut in both directions this morning, from Hitchin Road to Canterbury Way.

Large queues have been building on the road as a result all morning.

Herts County Council's highways division is advising motorists to find alternative routes. 

