Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage
Published: 9:13 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM January 14, 2021
Parts of a major road in Stevenage are shut this morning due to flooding overnight.
A stretch of Martins Way has been shut in both directions this morning, from Hitchin Road to Canterbury Way.
Large queues have been building on the road as a result all morning.
Herts County Council's highways division is advising motorists to find alternative routes.
