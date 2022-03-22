The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by car in Hitchin

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:33 PM March 22, 2022
A man has been hospitalised following a collision on Burford Way, Hitchin.

Roads nearby were immediately closed as the man was treated by the ambulance service which then took him to hospital.

The collision, between a car and a pedestrian, happened earlier this morning just before midday (March 22).

Bedford Road has been closed in both directions until further notice, following the collision in Burford Way.

It is likely to re-open shortly.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Officers were called at around just after 11.55am today (March 22) following a road traffic collision in Burford Way, Hitchin.

"It was reported that a car and a man were involved.

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and road closures were put in place.

"The man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries."

