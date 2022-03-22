A man has been hospitalised following a collision on Burford Way, Hitchin. - Credit: Google

A man has been left 'seriously injured' following a crash in Hitchin.

Roads nearby were immediately closed as the man was treated by the ambulance service which then took him to hospital.

The collision, between a car and a pedestrian, happened earlier this morning just before midday (March 22).

Bedford Road has been closed in both directions until further notice, following the collision in Burford Way.

It is likely to re-open shortly.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Officers were called at around just after 11.55am today (March 22) following a road traffic collision in Burford Way, Hitchin.

"It was reported that a car and a man were involved.

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and road closures were put in place.

"The man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk