Stevenage Railway Station: Normal train service resumes after major repairs

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:36 PM September 26, 2022
Damaged overhead power lines at Stevenage Railway Station

Major repairs took place at Stevenage train station at the weekend - Credit: Courtesy of Network Rail

A normal train service has resumed after major repairs to damaged overhead power lines at Stevenage Railway Station at the weekend, Network Rail has confirmed.

Trains had been unable to run between Stevenage and Hertford North, with a reduced service at Knebworth and some bus replacements in operation, after power lines were damaged on Tuesday.

Network Rail closed a section of the railway along the East Coast Main Line at Stevenage to allow teams to work through the night on Saturday to fix the wires.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "I can confirm the repairs were completed by 7.15am on Sunday and trains were able to run normally again."

Sarah Reid, East Coast route director for Network Rail, said: “We’re very sorry for the impact this incident had on passengers travelling through Stevenage, and I’d like to thank people for their patience."

