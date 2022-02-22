The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
End in sight for roadworks which caused major jams at Stevenage Tesco

Will Durrant

Published: 3:14 PM February 22, 2022
Updated: 3:34 PM February 22, 2022
Queues of traffic during roadworks on Lytton Way on Saturday, February 18

Traffic at a standstill on Lytton Way, Stevenage on Saturday, February 18 - Credit: Archant

Roadworks which have caused gridlock in Stevenage town centre are set to end tomorrow (Wednesday, February 23).

Shoppers at Tesco Extra in Stevenage have complained that it has taken more than an hour to leave the supermarket car park throughout February.

Lane closures on the A602 Lytton Way have forced traffic into just one lane each way since the work began on February 8. 

Frustrated shoppers took to social media to complain.

Police directing a queue of traffic leaving Tesco Extra on Lytton Way, Stevenage

Police directing a queue of traffic leaving Tesco Extra on Lytton Way, Stevenage - Credit: Archant

One Facebook user wrote on Thursday, February 17: "I parked at Tesco at 3.55pm.

"I got back to my car at 5.55pm and in 25 minutes, I travelled roughly four foot.

"After 40 minutes, I was sitting with my car switched off as I had used four miles on my car petrol meter.

"I finally get out of the car park at 7.05pm."

On Saturday, February 19, police officers were spotted directing traffic out of the car park.

Another social media user said on Saturday: "Anyone else been trapped in Tesco Stevenage car park for over an hour?

"Send help please!"

A statement from Hertfordshire County Council said that "various civil works" are taking place on Lytton Way until the end of tomorrow.

The roadworks have been labelled as "highway improvement works to facilitate bus stop improvement works for Stevenage Borough Council".

A Tesco spokesperson said: "Customers who are impacted by the roadworks and subsequently receive a fine are encouraged to speak to the colleagues in store who will apply for the fine to be cancelled on their behalf."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

