An earlier problem with overhead wires at Grantham has prompted LNER to issue a "Do Not Travel" message, but the line has reopened - Credit: Will Durrant

A train company has issued a "Do Not Travel" warning across its entire network due to an earlier fault.

A spokesperson for LNER - which runs trains between London King's Cross, Stevenage, Peterborough, the North and Scotland - has urged passengers not to attempt their journey today (Wednesday, August 3).

The disruption follows damage to overhead wires in the Peterborough and Grantham areas earlier today. The line reopened at around 4.30pm, but trains may still be unable to run.

LNER trains through Stevenage are disrupted - Credit: Will Durrant

An LNER spokesperson said: "Due to significant damage to the overhead electrical wires on Wednesday, August 3.

"Please do not travel on today or attempt to make a journey to a station.

"Still need to travel? Tickets dated for travel on Wednesday 3 August are now valid for travel on Thursday August 4.

"Trains are expected to be very busy."

The spokesperson added that refunds may be available for passengers who choose not to travel online (https://www.lner.co.uk/faq/refunds-compensation/).

🛑#LNERUpdate Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between #NewarkNorthGate and #Gratham, DO NOT TRAVEL today.



LNER services are subject to extended delays and short-notice amendments, route wide. Customers with tickets for today (3/8/22) are valid for use on 4/8/22. pic.twitter.com/sccRhaAn31 — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) August 3, 2022

Some passengers may also be able to use their tickets on alternative routes, including:

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester, Glasgow Central or Edinburgh

CrossCountry between Sheffield and Doncaster, Leeds or York

East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route

Great Northern and Thameslink trains between central London and Stevenage or Peterborough

Hull Trains via any reasonable route

Northern between Doncaster and Sheffield

TransPennine Express via any reasonable route

The disruption is affecting several operators' trains out of London King's Cross - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

The disruption is also impacting passengers on trains run buy East Midlands Railway, although the line has reopened through Grantham.

Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central passengers may also face disruption.