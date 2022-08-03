The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'Do Not Travel' on trains to the North and Scotland for rest of day

Will Durrant

Published: 4:51 PM August 3, 2022
Updated: 4:52 PM August 3, 2022
An earlier problem with overhead wires at Grantham has prompted LNER to issue a "Do Not Travel" message

A train company has issued a "Do Not Travel" warning across its entire network due to an earlier fault.

A spokesperson for LNER - which runs trains between London King's Cross, Stevenage, Peterborough, the North and Scotland - has urged passengers not to attempt their journey today (Wednesday, August 3).

The disruption follows damage to overhead wires in the Peterborough and Grantham areas earlier today. The line reopened at around 4.30pm, but trains may still be unable to run.

LNER trains through Stevenage are disrupted

An LNER spokesperson said: "Due to significant damage to the overhead electrical wires on Wednesday, August 3.

"Please do not travel on today or attempt to make a journey to a station.

"Still need to travel? Tickets dated for travel on Wednesday 3 August are now valid for travel on Thursday August 4.

"Trains are expected to be very busy."

The spokesperson added that refunds may be available for passengers who choose not to travel online (https://www.lner.co.uk/faq/refunds-compensation/).

Some passengers may also be able to use their tickets on alternative routes, including:

  • Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester, Glasgow Central or Edinburgh
  • CrossCountry between Sheffield and Doncaster, Leeds or York
  • East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route
  • Great Northern and Thameslink trains between central London and Stevenage or Peterborough
  • Hull Trains via any reasonable route
  • Northern between Doncaster and Sheffield
  • TransPennine Express via any reasonable route
The disruption is affecting several operators' trains out of London King's Cross

The disruption is affecting several operators' trains out of London King's Cross - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

The disruption is also impacting passengers on trains run buy East Midlands Railway, although the line has reopened through Grantham.

Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central passengers may also face disruption.

