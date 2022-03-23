Live

A road in Letchworth Garden City has been closed due to a road traffic collision.

The collision happened this morning (March 23) on Pixmore Way and Hertfordshire police have closed Lytton Avenue.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Pixmore Way in Letchworth.

"Lytton Avenue is currently closed and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible at this time."

