Live

Live updates as police close road in Letchworth after crash

Rosie Boon

Rosie Boon

Published: 11:41 AM March 23, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM March 23, 2022
Lytton Avenue which leads up to Pixmore Way is currently closed.

Lytton Avenue which leads up to Pixmore Way is currently closed. - Credit: Google

A road in Letchworth Garden City has been closed due to a road traffic collision. 

The collision happened this morning (March 23) on Pixmore Way and Hertfordshire police have closed Lytton Avenue. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Pixmore Way in Letchworth.  

"Lytton Avenue is currently closed and we are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible at this time."

Herts Live News
Letchworth Garden City News

