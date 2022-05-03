A woman in her 20s is in an induced coma after she was struck by a car in Upper Malins, Letchworth - Credit: Google Earth

A young woman has been put into an induced coma following a serious crash in Letchworth.

The woman - who is in her 20s - was struck by a vehicle in Upper Maylins at around 1.40pm on Monday, May 2.

She was taken to hospital, where a coma was induced, and a 57-year-old man was arrested.

Hertfordshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Zoe Maddison, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "Our enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who saw a silver/grey BMW 4 series travelling in the area around the time, particularly if you captured it on a dash cam.

"Any information at all could assist our investigation."

Anybody with information can submit a report online (herts.police.uk), speak to a member of the control room online (herts.police.uk/contact), or phone 101, quoting 41/34510/22.

Anonymous reports can be handed to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online (crimestoppers-uk.org).