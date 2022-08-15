An earlier crash on the A602 caused long delays in the Hitchin and Stevenage areas this morning (Monday, August 15) - Credit: Google Earth

A Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Insignia have crashed on the A602 Stevenage Road in Hitchin.

The incident took place at around 7.48am this morning (Monday, August 15).

Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene, where one individual reported neck pain.

This individual was taken to hospital for checks.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 7.48am this morning (Monday 15 August) to a report of a collision in Stevenage Road/A602, Hitchin.

"Officers attended the scene and two vehicles were involved – a grey Ford Focus and a blue Vauxhall Insignia.

"One person reported neck pain and was taken to hospital to be checked over."

According to Hertfordshire County Council, "long delays" were experienced by motorists.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: "Delays: A602 Stevenage Road, Hitchin.

"Long delays due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision)."

Traffic appears to have eased in the area, according to One Network monitoring.