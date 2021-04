Breaking

Published: 9:12 AM April 28, 2021

Road closures are currently in place on the A505, with people advised to avoid the area - Credit: Archant

A road is closed in Hitchin after a collision this morning.

Police are currently dealing with the incident on the A505, near Carters Lane.

⚠️We’re currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A505, near Carters Lane, #Hitchin.



Road closures are in place and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pQPbZny2fw — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) April 28, 2021

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.

The Comet has contacted both Herts police and the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.