Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

New app allows passengers to order bus to virtual stops

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:34 PM September 17, 2021   
Hertslynx bus app

HertsLynx is designed to improve connections between rural villages and larger town centres - Credit: Herts County Council

Bus users will soon be able to order a lift with a new app to improve connections between rural villages and larger towns. 

The on-demand bus service, HertsLynx, is launching in the county from September 19, as part of Herts County Council’s plans to improve transport.

HertsLynx bus app

L-R: Owen Mapley, chief executive of HCC, Alice Bowler, HertsLynx project manager; Cllr Phil Bibby, Stephen Fidler, co-director for local transport at the Department for Transport. - Credit: Herts County Council

Residents in east and north Herts will be able to use the app to order a bus pick up and drop off from virtual bus stops along routes where normal bus services are infrequent.

The HertsLynx service is designed to make it easier for people to get to work or school, go shopping, or travel to appointments, without needing to use a car or taxi.

Hertslynx map

HertsLynx will serve parts of east and north Herts - Credit: Herts County Council

HertsLynx can be used for travel anywhere in its operating zone, which is centred around Buntingford.

You may also want to watch:

There are no fixed routes on the service - instead passengers can be picked up and dropped off at a vast number of stops within this zone.

HertsLynx bus app

Passengers will be able to order a bus to pick them up with Herts County Council's new HertsLynx service - Credit: Herts County Council

Passengers can also travel to designated locations in the key hub towns of Stevenage, Bishop’s Stortford, Royston, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultation opens on plans for 200 flats on Office Outlet site
  2. 2 Calls for extra hands to help uncover history-defining Roman bathhouse
  3. 3 Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week
  1. 4 What you need to know about the changing divorce laws
  2. 5 Darcie's Wish fundraising back on track after 18 months
  3. 6 Boy, 13, subjected to distressing indecent exposure at leisure centre
  4. 7 Arsonist jailed for 10 years after setting 'terrifying' house fire
  5. 8 Medical spa at the front of breaking down taboos about cosmetic treatments opens in Stevenage
  6. 9 Woman suffers cuts and bruises in pub glassing
  7. 10 Exploring the medieval graffiti of North Herts' historic churches

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I am really pleased that we’re launching this new on-demand bus service.

"We want Herts to be a cleaner, greener and healthier county, and part of that means providing practical and affordable alternatives to the car.

"We’ve listened to what residents in these rural areas of the county have been telling us about wanting more frequent and flexible bus services, and HertsLynx will certainly deliver that.” 

Jim Thorpe, managing director for Uno, said: “We’re excited to have been successful in securing the contract to run the HertsLynx, the first demand responsive bus service in rural Hertfordshire, and look forward to working with our customers and stakeholders to introduce it to the county.

"It will be a fantastic addition to public transport provision and reach parts of the county not previously served.”

Journeys can be booked though the HertsLynx app, online at bookings.hertslynx.co.uk or over the phone on 01992 555513.

The cost of a journey will be between £1 and £4 depending on the length of the journey.

The HertsLynx service has been set up by Hertfordshire County Council with funding from the government’s Rural Mobility Fund.

For more information on HertsLynx visit www.intalink.co.uk/hertslynx.

North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police remain on the scene after the crash on the A505 near Baldock this morning. File photo.

Herts Live

Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy

Maya Derrick and Bianca Wild

Logo Icon
Residents in and around Brighton Way in Stevenage lodged complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime

Herts Live

Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage's favourite pantomime Dame Paul Laidlaw. Picture: DANNY LOO

Theatre

Stevenage panto star Paul Laidlaw to 'hang up the frocks'

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon