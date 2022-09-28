Some train operators have decided to cancel all of their services on Saturday, October 1 due to strike action (File picture) - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Some rail firms have decided not to run any Hertfordshire trains on an upcoming strike day.

Four trade unions - Aslef, the RMT, the TSSA and Unite the union - have organised strike action on Saturday, October 1 amid a dispute over job security and pay rises at a time when consumer price index inflation sits around the 10 per cent mark.

With train drivers, Network Rail signallers and engineers, station crew and customer services staff set to walk out on the weekend, some rail companies have opted to cancel all their Hertfordshire services.

A National Rail statement reads: "Please only travel by train if your journey is absolutely necessary, plan ahead and check before you travel."

It adds: "The rail industry is working hard to minimise the effect that this will have on services but it is inevitable that services will be cancelled or severely disrupted.

"There will be a very limited service on Saturday October 1, with no service at all in some places.

"Services will also start later on Sunday, October 2."

Here is what to expect on Saturday, October 1:

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast will not run any trains on the Saturday, October 1 strike day (File picture) - Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Avanti West Coast? Aslef, RMT and TSSA.

Are trains expected to run? No trains are expected to run on any Avanti West Coast route.

Where can I find out more about Avanti West Coast's strike train times? https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/

Caledonian Sleeper

Most Caledonian Sleeper departures will run on Friday, September 30 - but some passengers may need to use road transport to complete their journeys in Scotland (File picture) - Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Caledonian Sleeper? None, but Network Rail strikes by the RMT, TSSA and Unite the union mean a limited number of control room, London Euston, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central and maintenance staff will be on hand.

Are trains expected to run? Yes. Trains departing on Friday, September 30 will run between London and Edinburgh or Glasgow in both directions.

Southbound trains between Aberdeen, Fort William or Inverness to London will also be able to run, but northbound trains from London to Aberdeen, Fort William or Inverness will only run as far as Edinburgh Waverley, where passengers can pick up road transport to their final destinations.

Where can I find out more about Caledonian Sleeper's strike train times? https://www.sleeper.scot/

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways has warned there will be no service on the Saturday, October 1 strike day (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Chiltern Railways? Aslef and RMT.

Are trains expected to run? No trains are expected to run on any Chiltern Railways route.

Where can I find out more about Chiltern Railways' strike train times? https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/strike

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia will only run daytime trains on routes between London and Stansted Airport, Southend, Colchester or Norwich (File picture) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Greater Anglia? Aslef and RMT.

Are trains expected to run? Yes. Greater Anglia will run trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester or Southend. There will be roughly one train per hour during the daytime on each route.

Stansted Express trains will run hourly between London, Harlow, Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport, but trains will not start until 7.40am, with the final train arriving into London by 6.36pm.

No service is expected on any other Greater Anglia route.

Where can I find out more about Greater Anglia's strike train times? https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/strikes

Great Northern

Great Northern will run trains to a limited timetable on most routes, but there will be no trains into London Moorgate or north of Ely (File picture) - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Great Northern? RMT.

Are trains expected to run? Yes, a limited timetable on most routes. No service between Finsbury Park and London Moorgate, through Highbury and Islington. No service between Ely and King's Lynn, through Littleport and Downham Market.

Where can I find out more about Great Northern's strike train times? https://www.greatnorthernrail.com/

Hull Trains

Hull Trains is expected to run trains between London King's Cross and Doncaster only on Saturday, October 1 - with all trains to skip Stevenage (File picture) - Credit: tr_nt./Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Which strikes are taking place at Hull Trains? Aslef and RMT.

Are trains expected to run? Yes, between London King's Cross and Doncaster only. All trains are expected to skip Stevenage.

Where can I find out more about Hull Trains' strike train times? https://www.hulltrains.co.uk/

LNER

LNER trains are set to run between London King's Cross and Leeds, Doncaster or York on the Saturday, October 1 strike day (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Which strikes are taking place at LNER? Aslef and RMT.

Are trains expected to run? Yes, between London King's Cross and Doncaster, Leeds or York only. No service north of York.

Where can I find out more about LNER's strike train times? https://www.lner.co.uk/

London Northwestern

London Northwestern Railway is set to cancel all trains on the Saturday, October 1 strike day (File picture) - Credit: London Northwestern Railway

Which strikes are taking place at London Northwestern Railway? Aslef, RMT and TSSA.

Are trains expected to run? No trains are expected to run on any London Northwestern Railway or West Midlands Railway route.

Where can I find out more about LNR's strike train times? https://www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk

London Overground

London Overground trains will run until around 4am on Saturday, October 1, with no service for the rest of the day (File picture) - Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Which strikes are taking place at London Overground? Aslef and RMT.

Are trains expected to run? No trains are expected to run on any London Overground route after 4am on Saturday, October 1. Night Overground services from Friday, September 30 will run until approximately 4am on the Saturday only.

Where can I find out more about London Overground's strike train times? https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes

London Underground

Transport for London has warned of Bakerloo line disruption between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone (File picture) - Credit: Matt Taylor/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Which strikes are taking place at London Underground? None, but some routes which share track with National Rail trains will be disrupted, along with routes affected by planned engineering works.

Are trains expected to run? Yes, with some disruption:

Bakerloo line - Limited service between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone between 8am and 6pm

- Limited service between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone between 8am and 6pm District line - Most routes to run as normal, except Parsons Green to Wimbledon and Turnham Green to Richmond where disruption is expected between 7.15am and 6.30pm

- Most routes to run as normal, except Parsons Green to Wimbledon and Turnham Green to Richmond where disruption is expected between 7.15am and 6.30pm Piccadilly line - Engineering works to stop Night Tube services between Hammersmith and Heathrow Airport from 0.45am and 4.30am. From 4.30am, the closure will be scaled back with no service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport for the rest of the day. Rail replacement buses are expected.

Where can I find out more about London Underground's strike train times? https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes

Lumo

Lumo trains between King's Cross, Stevenage and Edinburgh will be disrupted on Saturday, October 1 due to Newcastle engineering works (File picture) - Credit: David Parry/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Lumo? None, but engineering work at Newcastle means Lumo will not run any trains on October 1.

Are trains expected to run? No, due to engineering work at Newcastle.

Where can I find out more about Lumo's strike train times? https://www.lumo.co.uk/

Southern

Some of Southern's network will be running, but its Watford Junction and Hemel Hempstead route in Hertfordshire will be closed on Saturday, October 1 (File picture) - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Southern? RMT.

Are trains expected to run? Southern will open some routes south of the River Thames. The route between Hemel Hempstead, Watford Junction, Shepherd's Bush, Clapham Junction and Croydon will be closed.

Where can I find out more about Southern's strike train times? https://www.southernrailway.com/

Thameslink

Thameslink will run trains on key routes, but there will be no service through central London between St Pancras and London Bridge (File picture) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Which strikes are taking place at Thameslink? RMT.

Are trains expected to run? On some routes:

Bedford, Luton, St Albans and London St Pancras

Peterborough, Huntingdon, Stevenage and London King's Cross

Cambridge, Royston, Stevenage and London King's Cross

London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges, with a rail replacement bus for Brighton due to engineering works.

No service between London St Pancras and London Bridge, via Farringdon and London Blackfriars.

Where can I find out more about Thameslink's train times? https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/