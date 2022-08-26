Passengers in Hertfordshire face disruption on lines out of Marylebone, Euston (pictured), St Pancras, King's Cross, Moorgate and Liverpool Street - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Passengers using railway lines through Hertfordshire are set for disruption over the bank holiday weekend.

National Rail has released a list of engineering works which are due to take place throughout the country over the August bank holiday (Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29).

Throughout the weekend, passengers on trains through Watford, Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage are set for disruption.

A spokesperson for Network Rail, which looks after railway track and signals, said: "Work will take place from Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29, involving upgrades and routine maintenance around Britain.

"Most of the railway will stay open for business as usual, but we recommend you check before you travel."

Trains are set for disruption on lines which cross Hertfordshire from London's Marylebone, Euston, St Pancras, King's Cross, Moorgate and Liverpool Street stations.

London Marylebone

Chiltern Railways trains through Rickmansworth and Chorleywood in Hertfordshire will be disrupted over the weekend - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Chiltern Railways passengers travelling between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway are set for disruption, with no trains through Rickmansworth and Chorleywood in Hertfordshire all weekend.

The railway will be shut on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

A Chiltern Railways statement reads: "Due to planned London Underground engineering works, the railway is closed between Harrow On The Hill and Great Missenden."

London Underground has organised rail replacement buses on the route between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Amersham, stopping at Rickmansworth, Chorleywood and Chalfont and Latimer.

According to Chiltern Railways, a bus is set to run between Great Missenden, Amersham and Beaconsfield, where passengers can find connecting trains to London Marylebone.

London Euston

HS2 works are taking place at London Euston over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: Will Durrant

The team building HS2 - a high-speed railway between Euston, Birmingham and the North - will carry out "piling works" at London Euston.

A Network Rail statement reads: "An amended, reduced timetable will run between Northampton and Milton Keynes, and London Euston."

Disruption is expected on all three weekend dates - affecting Avanti West Coast and London Overground services at Watford Junction, and London Northwestern Railway trains through Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead and Tring.

A National Rail statement reads: "Engineering work will be taking place between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central.

"A reduced number of platforms will be in operation for all services to and from London Euston."

London St Pancras and London King's Cross

There is disruption on the Thameslink network in Hertfordshire, south London, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Network Rail is set to carry out re-signalling works at Welwyn Garden City on Sunday, August 28.

The works mean no Great Northern or Thameslink trains will be able to run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage, via Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, on Sunday only.

Longer-distance Great Northern, Thameslink, Grand Central, Hull Trains, LNER and Lumo trains are set to be diverted on the line through Hertford North and will work to an amended timetable.

According to Thameslink, replacement buses are set to run between Finsbury Park, Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City, with some calling at Cockfosters station on the Piccadilly line near Potters Bar.

There are also set to be replacement buses between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage, and between Hertford North and Stevenage via Watton-at-Stone.

A similar arrangement expected for passengers travelling late at night on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29).

The line will be closed in the Welwyn Garden City area on Sunday, August 28 - Credit: Will Durrant

Elsewhere on the Thameslink network, trains which usually run between Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Kent are set for disruption.

The line is due to shut between London Bridge and Dartford on Saturday, August 27. Trains are set to run between Dartford and Rainham, and Thameslink has urged passengers to use Southeastern, DLR and Elizabeth line trains to get to their destinations while its line is shut.

Buses are set to replace trains between Three Bridges and Horsham on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

On all three weekend dates, trains which usually run to and from Sutton in south London will stop short at Herne Hill, with ticket acceptance arranged for Southern trains, London buses, London Underground and London Tramlink.

London Moorgate

Great Northern has confirmed no trains will run between Hertfordshire and London Moorgate on the bank holiday weekend - Credit: Great Northern

The line between London Moorgate and Finsbury Park is set to close on all three weekend dates.

This means there will be no trains between Hertfordshire and the City of London station - with Drayton Park, Highbury and Islington and Old Street stations also set for closure.

A National Rail statement reads: "Engineering work will close the line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate.

"No trains will run between these stations.

"Trains that usually run to or from Moorgate will be diverted to run to or from London King's Cross.

"To travel between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, you can use London Buses or London Underground services."

London Liverpool Street and London Stratford

Greater Anglia trains are set for bank holiday disruption in the Hertford, Cheshunt, Broxbourne and Bishop's Stortford areas - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Greater Anglia trains between Hertfordshire and London are set for disruption.

A National Rail statement reads: "Engineering work will be taking place between Broxbourne and Hertford East.

"Buses will replace trains between these stations."

The Broxbourne works are set to last all weekend.

On Saturday, August 27, trains between Bishop's Stortford or Hertford and London Stratford will be diverted into Liverpool Street, via Seven Sisters between 6.35am and 9.15pm. The disruption will be repeated all day on Sunday.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said this is due to platform extension work.

On Monday, August 29, Stansted Express and Greater Anglia trains will not run between Waltham Cross and Hertford East or Harlow Town.

This is due to platform extension works at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.