Arriva bus passengers throughout the county are facing disruption today (Tuesday, September 6) due to strike action - Credit: Arriva

Day two of an Arriva bus staff strike is underway in Hertfordshire.

The walkout, organised by Unite the union, began yesterday (Monday, September 5) and continues today amid a dispute over pay during the cost of living crisis.

An Arriva spokesperson said only a limited number of buses will run throughout the county, with strikes also impacting the network in next-door Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

They said: "Despite further negotiations with our union partners today, we are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that industrial action will take place across the region on Tuesday, September 6.

"Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and continues encourage Unite to ballot on this latest pay offer.

"We will continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause across the region, particularly as our schools return for a new academic year."

The following routes in Hertfordshire are set to run to their normal timetables:

Green Line 724 - Harlow, Hertford, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, St Albans, Watford and London Heathrow Airport

- Harlow, Hertford, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, St Albans, Watford and London Heathrow Airport 86 - Waltham Cross, Nazeing and Harlow

- Waltham Cross, Nazeing and Harlow 308/309 - Thorley, Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport

- Thorley, Bishop's Stortford and London Stansted Airport 311 - Stortford Fields and Bishop's Stortford

- Stortford Fields and Bishop's Stortford 508/509/510 - Harlow, Sawbridgeworth, Bishop's Stortford, Takeley, Stansted Mountfitchet and London Stansted Airport

Green Line 724 buses are running, according to the Arriva bus website - Credit: Will Durrant

A limited service is set to run on the following routes:

310 (Waltham Cross, Hoddesdon, Ware and Hertford) - Limited service, with more buses around school drop-off and pick-up times

(Waltham Cross, Hoddesdon, Ware and Hertford) - Limited service, with more buses around school drop-off and pick-up times 331 (Hertford, Ware, Puckeridge and Buntingford) - Very limited service, with more buses around school drop-off and pick-up times

(Hertford, Ware, Puckeridge and Buntingford) - Very limited service, with more buses around school drop-off and pick-up times 500 (Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Aylesbury) - Two buses in each direction during the day between Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Aylesbury only

According to Arriva, other routes are either severely disrupted or not running at all.

A webpage has been set up detailing strike day disruption on the Arriva bus website: http://arrivabus.co.uk/theshires0922

There are no future strike days planned in Hertfordshire, although Unite the union has not ruled out more industrial action if the dispute is not resolved.

In the Essex region, which includes the Harlow depot and several routes through Bishop's Stortford, strike action took place yesterday (September 5). No strike is taking place today, with the next walkout planned for Friday, September 16.

Jeff Hodge, regional officer from Unite the union, said: "Our members are striking as a last resort because Arriva is refusing to offer a reasonable pay rise, despite being more than able to afford to.

"The company is responsible for the severe disruption these strikes will cause.

"We urge them to return with an offer our members can accept to end this dispute as soon as possible."