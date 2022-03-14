The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after Hertfordshire crash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:49 AM March 14, 2022
The roundabout between St Albans Road and White Hart Road.

The incident on the roundabout between St Albans Road and White Hart Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash in Hemel Hempstead yesterday afternoon (Sunday March 12).

A driver in her 80's also suffered minor wounds.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm when a white Nissan Micra collided with a red Volkswagen Golf on the roundabout between St Albans Road and White Hart Road.

Both of the individuals that sustained injuries were travelling in the white Nissan Micra, while the driver of the VW Golf was unharmed.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact.

"You can report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 501 of 12 March.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org."


Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire Highways
Hemel Hempstead News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Blerim Ahmataj, aged 24, whose last known address is in London has links to Stevenage, according to police.

Herts Live News

London man, 24, wanted for string of offences ‘has links to Stevenage’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Coroner's concerns over death at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Fuel prices displayed at an Esso petrol station near Kettering in Northamptonshire. Average UK petro

Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin Boys' School will play at Twickenham in the final of the RFU U15 Schools' Vase final.

Rugby Union

Joy for Hitchin Boys' School as rugby squad is Twickenham bound

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon