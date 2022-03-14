The incident on the roundabout between St Albans Road and White Hart Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash in Hemel Hempstead yesterday afternoon (Sunday March 12).

A driver in her 80's also suffered minor wounds.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm when a white Nissan Micra collided with a red Volkswagen Golf on the roundabout between St Albans Road and White Hart Road.

Both of the individuals that sustained injuries were travelling in the white Nissan Micra, while the driver of the VW Golf was unharmed.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact.

"You can report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 501 of 12 March.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org."



