Police closure causes disruption in Stevenage

Updated

Traffic is building up on Gresley Way in Stevenage after a police road closure was put in place at Magpie Crescent - Credit: Archant

A police road closure has caused a build-up of traffic in the east of Stevenage.

The force was called at 3.45pm today, December22, to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Gresley Way, Stevenage.

A black Peugeot and a silver Ford have been confirmed to be involved.

The fire service and East of England Ambulance Services attended alongside the police, and a man was treated for a wrist injury.

Disruption on the thoroughfare continues to the south where it meets Broadwater Lane for Aston, with congestion also building on Magpie Crescent, where the closure is in place.

Road closures remain in place at this time.