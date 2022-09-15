The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Two hospitalised following Graveley Road crash

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:01 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM September 15, 2022
A road sign reading "Graveley, B197".

The incident occurred on Graveley Road, Graveley. - Credit: Google Maps

Two individuals have been taken to hospital following a crash in the village of Graveley, between Stevenage and Letchworth.

The incident took place on Graveley Road, at approximately 8.58am this morning (Thursday, September 15).

Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene, along with two ambulances from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Following the collision, two individuals were taken to Lister Hospital, Stevenage.

Road closures were also put in place at the time.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and to utilise alternative routes where possible.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "We are currently at the scene of a collision in Graveley Road, Graveley.

"The road has been closed to allow emergency services access.

"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes where possible."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "Two ambulances were sent to Graveley Road (B197) Graveley this morning following reports of a road traffic collision.

"Two patients were transported to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care."

