The A602 between Watton-at-Stone and Ware will be closed for another weekend - Credit: Google Earth

Motorists between Stevenage and Ware face another weekend of disruption due to road works.

The A602 Ware Road and Tonwell Bypass is set to shut from 9pm on Friday, June 10.

It is not due to open until 5am on Monday, June 13.

The road will be closed between Whempstead Road near the Watton-at-Stone junction and the Anchor Lane roundabout at Wadesmill.

The disruption follows a series of full weekend closures on the same section of road in April and May.

Roadworks in the area began in 2020 as part of a Hertfordshire County Council project to ease congestion on the A602 between Stevenage and Ware.

A Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "The A602 is a very busy road, but there are problems in places.

"Vehicles turning right are blocking traffic behind, causing delays.

"Tight bends and poor visibility make the road less safe than it could be. There are often long queues at junctions.

"We want to improve the major junctions, reduce delays and make the route safer."

#Tonwell #Sacombe A602 Ware Road / Tonwell Bypass will be closed 24/7 from 9pm on 10 June to 5am on 13 June as #A602 Improvement works continue. Please follow the signed diversion route and use alternative routes when travelling More information: https://t.co/pZGHppVcQw pic.twitter.com/idrKZojuWU — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) June 10, 2022

After this weekend, the next full weekend closure is due between Saturday, July 2 at 6.30am and Monday, July 11 at 5am.

This is subject to change before July.