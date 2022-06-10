The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

A602 main road between Stevenage and Ware to shut for entire weekend

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:23 PM June 10, 2022
The A602 between Watton-at-Stone and Ware will be closed for another weekend

The A602 between Watton-at-Stone and Ware will be closed for another weekend - Credit: Google Earth

Motorists between Stevenage and Ware face another weekend of disruption due to road works.

The A602 Ware Road and Tonwell Bypass is set to shut from 9pm on Friday, June 10.

It is not due to open until 5am on Monday, June 13.

The road will be closed between Whempstead Road near the Watton-at-Stone junction and the Anchor Lane roundabout at Wadesmill.

The disruption follows a series of full weekend closures on the same section of road in April and May.

Roadworks in the area began in 2020 as part of a Hertfordshire County Council project to ease congestion on the A602 between Stevenage and Ware.

A Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "The A602 is a very busy road, but there are problems in places.

"Vehicles turning right are blocking traffic behind, causing delays.

"Tight bends and poor visibility make the road less safe than it could be. There are often long queues at junctions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
  2. 2 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
  3. 3 Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
  1. 4 Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage
  2. 5 Countdown to Stevenage Day
  3. 6 Recap: Stevenage main road shut all morning after Six Hills Way crash
  4. 7 Critical incident at Lister Hospital in Stevenage stood down
  5. 8 Piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park 2022 gigs going for more than £65k on eBay
  6. 9 Competition launched for schoolchildren to name soon-to-be vacant bus station
  7. 10 Change of plans for 14th century manor house after controversial application withdrawn

"We want to improve the major junctions, reduce delays and make the route safer."

After this weekend, the next full weekend closure is due between Saturday, July 2 at 6.30am and Monday, July 11 at 5am.

This is subject to change before July.

Hertfordshire County Council
Ware News
Stevenage News
Hertford News

Don't Miss

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues on the A1(M) near Stevenage ahead of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concert (June 3)

Herts Live News | Updated

Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A police officers standing in front of the bungalow.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers in fluorescent jackets.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by police officer pretending to be 13-year-old girl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon