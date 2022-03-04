An 80-year-old man died after a crash on the A1(M) in Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

An 80-year-old motorist has died after a “minor collision” on the A1(M) in Stevenage after it left the carriageway for “reasons unknown”.

At around 1.40pm yesterday (March 3), two vehicles – a white Fiat 500 and a silver Nissan Qashqai – were involved in “a minor collision on Broadhall Way”.

The incident took place just before the roundabout over junction 7 (Stevenage) of the A1m.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The Fiat 500 then left the carriageway for reasons unknown at this stage, before colliding with a set of traffic lights and some trees.

“The driver, an 80 year old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

PC Neil Crosier, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers, and we politely ask that their privacy is respected.

“The driver of the Nissan Qashqai stayed at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle.

“Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance.”

You can email PC Crosier, report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Refine