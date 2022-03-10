Fuel prices have continued to soar following what the RAC describe as their "largest ever rise". - Credit: Pearce Bates - Archant 2022

The cost of diesel hit 176.9p at an Esso station in St Albans today (Thursday March 10) as Hertfordshire begins to feel the brunt of what's been described as "the largest ever rise" in average fuel prices.

The London Road garage is not the only fuel station to be rising their prices today, with a stark warning from the RAC that further increases are "inevitable".

Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesperson, said yesterday (Wednesday March 9) that: "Average fuel prices leapt to new records again on Tuesday, with diesel jumping a huge 3p a litre in a single day to 165.24p a litre while petrol went up 2p to 158.20p.

"The diesel daily increase was the second largest on record since 2000.

“The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 – £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

"Diesel drivers are even worse off with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever – £8 more than in early January.

"Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

"Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70."

The RAC says the Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, holds the power to lighten the load on UK motorists.

They said: "We continue to call on the Chancellor to help drivers by temporarily cutting VAT to at least 15%.

"As it stands 26p a litre of what drivers are paying on the forecourt is attributable to VAT and that comes on top of 58p a litre in fuel duty.

“This tax on a tax is causing unbelievable financial pain to drivers which is why we believe Mr Sunak holds the key to easing the burden.”