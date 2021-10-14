Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter and motorhome

Updated

Published: 12:58 PM October 14, 2021

Police were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth this morning following a crash involving a motorhome and a man on a mobility scooter - Credit: David Howard

A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a motorhome while driving his mobility scooter.

Police were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth at 11.20am today to reports of the crash.

A man on a mobility scooter and a Peugeot Boxer motorhome were involved.

Officers attended and road closures were put in place between the police station and Icknield Way.

The man has taken to hospital by family members, to be checked over.

Officers expect the road closure to be lifted shortly.