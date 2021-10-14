Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter and motorhome

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:58 PM October 14, 2021   
Norton Way North, Letchworth. Picture:

Police were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth this morning following a crash involving a motorhome and a man on a mobility scooter - Credit: David Howard

A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a motorhome while driving his mobility scooter.

Police were called to Norton Way North in Letchworth at 11.20am today to reports of the crash.

A man on a mobility scooter and a Peugeot Boxer motorhome were involved.

Officers attended and road closures were put in place between the police station and Icknield Way.

The man has taken to hospital by family members, to be checked over.

Officers expect the road closure to be lifted shortly. 

You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Codicote Green Belt homes Ashill Land Ltd

Planning and Development

Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Carl Walker from Benington and Paul Parsons from Ware pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine

Herts Live

Two jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom opened 60 years ago, in October 1961

Celebrating 60 years of Stevenage's Locarno Ballroom

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Cinnabar on Stevenage High Street.

Herts Live

Stevenage man arrested after assault in smoking area

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon