Emergency services attend crash near busy Stevenage roundabout

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash at a busy junction linking three major roads in Stevenage.

The incident happened at the roundabout linking Gunnels Wood Road with the A602 Hitchin Road and Martins Way.

The left hand lane of the Gunnels Wood Road carriageway approaching the roundabout is blocked, with traffic building as a result.

Emergency services, including the fire and rescue service, are at the scene.



