Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage

Published: 3:14 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM May 11, 2021

A road has been blocked by police following a crash between a van and a car in Stevenage this afternoon.

Police are on the scene of the crash in North Road, close to the Old Town's one-way system.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called shortly before 2.10pm today, following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, in North Road, Stevenage.

"Officers are currently on scene and road closures have been put in place."

North Road is blocked in both directions, and traffic is being redirected back through the High Street.

There is currently a build up of traffic on the A602, leading up to the roundabout for Gunnels Wood Road and Martins Way.



