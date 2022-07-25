Community transport pilot scheme launched

A new community transport pilot scheme is coming to Letchworth to help members of the community to access activities and groups they could otherwise not.

A low-cost minibus will be provided by the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation come September and will cost £2 for a return journey.

Head of Charitable Projects and Partnerships at the Foundation, Alastair Stewart said: “There are so many excellent groups around the town and a community that are keen to use them.

"There is a vital missing link for some though and we hope that this scheme will help fill the gap.”

The pilot of the scheme will focus on transporting people to a select number of groups in the town and if it is successful it may develop further to include more groups and become longer-term.

It is reliant on volunteer drivers to operate the service and people who are interested can email volunteering@letchworth.com.