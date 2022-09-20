Car and van crash on A507 near Baldock

The incident occurred on the A507 Great North Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A car and a van have crashed on the A507 Great North Road, near Baldock.

The incident occurred just prior to 9.00am this morning (Tuesday, September 20).

Officers from Hertfordshire police attended the scene.

Both vehicles were then driven to a nearby service station, where the drivers exchanged contact details.

No injuries were reported by officers, to have resulted from the collision.

The incident has now been referred to Hertfordshire Constabulary's collisions team, to allow further enquiries to take place.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at just before 9.00am today (Tuesday, September 20) following a road traffic collision on the A507 Great North Road in Baldock.

"It was reported that two vehicles were involved – a car and a van.

"Officers attended and both vehicles were driven to the services nearby where the drivers exchanged details.

"The incident will be referred to the collisions team for further enquiries."