Fire service tackles car blaze off A505

Herts Fire and Rescue service have attended a car blaze just off the A505 this morning.
Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505
- Credit: Royston Fire Station
A car caught alight near the Slip End turn, between the A505 and Ashwell.
The fire service was called at 8.16am and crews from Royston and Baldock attended the scene.
