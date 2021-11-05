Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Fire service tackles car blaze off A505

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:04 AM November 5, 2021
Fire and rescue attended a car blaze off the A505 this morning

Fire and rescue attended a car blaze off the A505 this morning - Credit: Royston Fire Station

Herts Fire and Rescue service have attended a car blaze just off the A505 this morning.

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 - Credit: Royston Fire Station

A car caught alight near the Slip End turn, between the A505 and Ashwell.

The fire service was called at 8.16am and crews from Royston and Baldock attended the scene. 

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 - Credit: Royston Fire Station

You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
Ashwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Close-up of a police officer's high visibility jacket

Herts Live

Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Outside Bedfordshire police headquarters

Police officer sacked for gross misconduct

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Drugs were seized during an investigation into a county lines network in Stevenage

Herts Live

Three charged with drugs and human trafficking offences

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police

Herts Live

Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon