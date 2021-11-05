Fire service tackles car blaze off A505

Fire and rescue attended a car blaze off the A505 this morning - Credit: Royston Fire Station

Herts Fire and Rescue service have attended a car blaze just off the A505 this morning.

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 - Credit: Royston Fire Station

A car caught alight near the Slip End turn, between the A505 and Ashwell.

The fire service was called at 8.16am and crews from Royston and Baldock attended the scene.

Crews from Royston and Baldock extinguished the blaze off the A505 - Credit: Royston Fire Station

08:16 Control was made aware of a car on fire just of the A505 in Ashwell. @roystonfire & @baldock31firest attended and used 1 BA & 2 hose reels to put the fire out. — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) November 5, 2021