Car crashes into barrier in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:31 PM October 10, 2022
Updated: 2:32 PM October 10, 2022
Monkswood Way, with Asda to the left.

The crash took place near Asda on Monkswood Way, Stevenage. - Credit: Google Maps

A car has collided with a barrier during a crash near Asda supermarket in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 11.30am this morning (Monday, October 10), on the A602 Monkswood Way.

A fire engine "came across" the crash, when returning from a separate incident.

Firefighters and police officers then ensured that the scene was made safe.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "It was reported that a vehicle had collided with railings near Asda.

"The vehicle was recovered by 12.40pm.

"No one was reported to have been injured."

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "While returning from an incident at 11:30am this morning, one fire engine from Stevenage fire station came across an incident on Monkswood Way, Stevenage, where a car had collided with a barrier.

"Nobody was trapped or seriously hurt."

