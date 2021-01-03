Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Traffic & Travel

Police close Stevenage road after crash

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 2:45 PM January 3, 2021   
polie car in Canterbury Way

Police at the junction of Canterbury Way and Pilgrims Way. - Credit: Archant

Police have closed Canterbury Way in Stevenage this afternoon after a crash.

The incident happened near the the end of the road, towards the junction for Pilgrims Way. Police, the fire service and the ambulance service all attended. 

The number 3 bus , which usually travels down Canterbury Way, was diverted to Ripon Road due to the road closure. It is believed the crash happened shortly before 12.40pm - and, as of 2pm, Canterbury Way remained closed while a vehicle was being recovered.

The Comet is awaiting further information from the emergency services, and any injuries of those involved have not been confirmed at this time. 


