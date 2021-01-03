Police close Stevenage road after crash
Published: 2:45 PM January 3, 2021
Police have closed Canterbury Way in Stevenage this afternoon after a crash.
The incident happened near the the end of the road, towards the junction for Pilgrims Way. Police, the fire service and the ambulance service all attended.
The number 3 bus , which usually travels down Canterbury Way, was diverted to Ripon Road due to the road closure. It is believed the crash happened shortly before 12.40pm - and, as of 2pm, Canterbury Way remained closed while a vehicle was being recovered.
The Comet is awaiting further information from the emergency services, and any injuries of those involved have not been confirmed at this time.
