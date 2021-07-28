Some bus services set to change to 'build on great network'

Published: 1:30 PM July 28, 2021

Some bus services in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth are set to change - Credit: Archant

Arriva Hertfordshire has announced changes to some of its services in Stevenage and surrounding areas which are set to begin next month.

Timetable changes will affect services 1, 6, 55, 97/98 and 865 across Stevenage and into Hitchin and Letchworth from August 15.

The changes include an increased frequency on Service 1 between Chells and and the town centre, changes to frequencies and times to improve reliability on Services 6, 55 and 97/98 and minor time changes to an afternoon journey from John Henry Newman School to match the new school hours.

The number 1 bus service will increase from every 20 to every 15 minutes Monday to Friday off peak - between 9am and 4pm. Saturday. Monday to Friday peak and Sunday and Public Holiday frequencies will be unchanged.

The Shephall bus - number 6 - will reduce from every 20 to every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The Letchworth Grange Estate to Stevenage service 55 will have time changes Monday to Sunday to improve punctuality. In addition, one afternoon journey towards Grange Estate will divert via John Henry Newman School.

The Hitchin to Letchworth and Baldock or Stotfold services 97/98 will reduce from three buses an hour to every 30 minutes between Hitchin and Letchworth with one bus an hour extended to either Baldock or Stotfold Monday to Saturday off peak..

School dupe buses numbered S87/S98 will no longer run.

Simon Finnie, area managing director for Arriva said: “We have a great network in Stevenage which supports our communities. These service changes have been designed to build on that and create a bus network that provides reliable and punctual services for our customers.”

For more information on the changes to Arriva services, visit arrivabus.co.uk/stevenage-changes-aug-21.