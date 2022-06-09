Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange

The new Bus Interchange in Stevenage is set to open later this month - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

Stevenage's new bus interchange is set to open later this month, the council has confirmed.

From Sunday, June 26, buses are set to leave and arrive from the new site in Lytton Way after almost two years of construction.

The interchange comes complete with a climate-controlled waiting area with seating and live passenger information boards - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

After this date, there will be no more services from the existing station on Danestrete.

The project was funded by a £9.6 million Local Growth Fund Investment from Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), with "passenger experience as a key focus".

The new interchange forms part of the ongoing town centre regeneration in Stevenage - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

Adam Wood, head of infrastructure and regeneration at Hertfordshire LEP, said: “We see this as a game-changer for Stevenage. The Bus Interchange marks the next major step in the reinvigoration of the town centre and demonstrates the importance of carefully targeted public investment to secure major private sector regeneration schemes.

"We very much welcome the improved connectivity that this new transport Interchange will bring to Stevenage, both for those already travelling around the town and to encourage more people to come for work and leisure.

“The LEP invested £9.6m Local Growth Fund in the Interchange which is a key element of our £34m Local Growth Fund commitment towards the town’s regeneration, which is already providing new homes, public amenities, and retail and business space to maximise the town’s economic potential.

"We look forward to seeing Stevenage evolve!”

Stevenage's new Bus Interchange is set to open later this month - Credit: Rafe Abrook Photography

The interchange comes complete with a climate-controlled waiting area with seating, live passenger information boards, a fully accessible toilet and changing facilities, in addition to further unisex toilets with baby changing facilities.

A café and shop will also be coming soon.

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council and portfolio holder for regeneration, Sharon Taylor said: “This is a really exciting development for Stevenage, offering our communities and visitors an improved bus experience right in the centre of the town.

"The opening of the award-winning Interchange brings with it modern facilities, an improved public realm and increased accessibility between our main transport hubs.

"Furthermore, this marks a pivotal moment in our wider regeneration programme, as we look ahead to a proposed new development at the soon to be vacant bus station site on Danestrete.

"We are delighted to have a confirmed opening date and would like to thank all of our partners for helping us to achieve this”.

The Bus Interchange was recently awarded ‘Project of the Year’ at the Hertfordshire & Bedfordshire Constructing Excellence Club Awards 2022 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Simon Mathieson, area operations director for Midlands and South for Arriva, added: “We are pleased that the new Stevenage Bus Interchange is completed and ready for use, we are excited to see our passengers enjoy the brand new facilities that this investment into the local transport network will have on them.”

A planning application has been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council to transform the current bus station into a multi-purpose events space.