The A507/B656 junction is shut in Baldock town centre - Credit: Google Earth

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a Hertfordshire town centre crash.

A busy junction in Baldock is shut as a result of the incident, which took place at around 7.58am today (Friday, April 1).

The crash has been described as "serious" by an eyewitness, and Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the crash involved a lorry and a bicycle, which was being ridden by a woman in her 40s.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.58am to reports of a collision in Whitehorse Street, Baldock.

"The cyclist, a woman aged in her forties, has been taken to hospital seriously injured."

Road closures are in place, with the A507 Station Road shut between Baldock Station and Hartsfield JMI Primary School.

The B656 Whitehorse Street/Royston Road is also closed, according to One Network.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are on the scene and are urging drivers to seek alternative routes through Baldock.

There are queues on Norton Road between the Knights Templar Sports Centre and the station, and tailbacks on the B656 Royston Road near the A505.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Baldock A507 Royston Road, Station Road, Clothall Road, Whitehorse Street junction closed due to RTC. #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/NcdUwf1O2L — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) April 1, 2022

