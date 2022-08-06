The A602 near Watton-at-Stone and Ware is set for a weekend closure, starting Saturday, August 13 - Credit: Google Earth

A busy road between Stevenage and the A10 at Ware is set to shut for an entire weekend.

Hertfordshire County Council will shut the A602 near Watton-at-Stone for roadworks between Whempstead Road and the Anchor Lane roundabout at 6.30am on Saturday, August 13.

After a "full weekend closure", engineers expect to re-open the road at 5am on Monday, August 15.

The closure is due to long-term works to "upgrade" the A602 between Watton-at-Stone and Ware.

A Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "The A602 is a very busy road, but there are problems in places.

"Vehicles turning right are blocking traffic behind, causing delays.

"Tight bends and poor visibility make the road less safe than it could be. There are often long queues at junctions.

"We want to improve the major junctions, reduce delays and make the route safer."

Works to alter the route began in 2020.

A statement on the council's website reads: "Works to realign the A602 Ware Road between Heath Mount school and Stoneyhills, including the new Dane End bridge, is progressing.

"The programme has been impacted by Covid-19 and other factors, and the new alignment is due to open in late summer 2022.

"Landscaping works will continue into the autumn or winter 2022."