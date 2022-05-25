A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A507 between Shefford and Clophill this morning (May 25). - Credit: David Howard

An Audi driver aged in his 20s has died following a crash with a lorry on the A507 in Bedfordshire.

The silver Audi A6 was traveling westbound towards Clophill when it collided with an articulated lorry near Beadlow just after 12am this morning (May 25).

Emergency services attended the scene, but the driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s, sadly died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers and the lorry driver was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a period while the scene is made safe, and has since reopened.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information which could help their enquiries to contact police.

Detective Constable Felicity Moody, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this collision are at an early stage and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could help our investigation.

“In particular we would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool, quoting Operation Include.