Driver arrested as Audi crashes into parked vehicles in Hitchin
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorist has been arrested after a car crashed into two parked vehicles in Hitchin.
The incident occurred at around 3.45am yesterday morning (Saturday, July 2).
During the event, an Audi collided with two parked vehicles on Hollow Lane.
Officers from Hertfordshire Police attended the scene, along with firefighters from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A team from Hitchin Fire Station was sent to deal with the incident.
No injuries have been reported following the crash.
The driver of the Audi has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police.
They remain in police custody.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "An Audi collided with two parked vehicles in Hollow Lane at 3.45am this morning (Saturday, July 2).
"The driver has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and is currently in police custody."
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A Hitchin fire crew attended a one vehicle RTC (Road Traffic Collision) on Hollow Lane, Hitchin.
"No persons trapped, crew made scene safe."